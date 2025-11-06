Global Chess League: American Gambits announce FYERS as Title Sponsor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): The American Gambits, one of the most innovative and tech-driven franchises in the Global Chess League (GCL), announced FYERS, a technology-first brokerage and investment platform, as their Title Sponsor, according to a release from GCL.

As part of the announcement, the team also unveiled its official jersey at the event presided over by Prachura PP, Co-owner of American Gambits, Tejas Khoday, CEO and Co-founder of FYERS, and Lucky Saini, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head, FYERS.

Through this strategic three-year partnership, FYERS will support American Gambits' growth and performance, both on and beyond the chessboard. The collaboration highlights the shared values of strategic thinking, analytical rigour, and disciplined execution that define both FYERS' approach to investing and the American Gambits' gameplay.

Speaking on the occasion, Prachura PP, Co-owner of American Gambits, said, "FYERS embodies the same spirit that drives American Gambits, which is strategic thinking, precision and bold decision-making under pressure. Our partnership represents more than just sponsorship; it's a shared vision to position chess as a modern, data-driven, and aspirational sport. Together, we aim to build a long-term ecosystem that nurtures analytical thinking and celebrates India's growing influence on the global chess map as well."

A keen chess enthusiast himself, Tejas Khoday, Co-Founder & CEO, FYERS, expressed, "Chess mirrors the mindset required in trading and investing by thinking several moves ahead, assessing risk, and staying composed under pressure. Every decision on the chessboard is much like in the markets, it is about balancing logic and intuition. At FYERS, we have built a culture around this discipline, where strategy, analysis, and patience come together to create better outcomes. This partnership is our way of celebrating that shared spirit of intelligent decision-making and continuous learning."

On leveraging this partnership in their marketing strategy, Lucky Saini, Senior Vice President & Marketing Head, FYERS, said, "We see this partnership more than just a branding exercise; it's a meeting of two worlds that thrive on focus, timing, and calculated risk-taking. Chess teaches players to anticipate, adapt, and act with conviction, which are the same traits that define successful traders and investors. Through this partnership with the American Gambits, we aim to tell stories that inspire people to think strategically both on the board and in the markets and to engage with a community that values intellect and discipline."

Former India cricketer and Co-owner of American Gambits, R Ashwin, also welcomed the FYERS to their team and said, "Chess as a sport has always been very close to my heart, and we, the American Gambits, are elated to have FYERS. On board as we look to create a robust ecosystem for the sport. The passion and enthusiasm from FYERS team has truly been incredible to see, and we are confident that this association will be a storied one over the years."

The Global Chess League returns for its third season in Mumbai from December 13, 2025, culminating in a grand finale on December 24, 2025. (ANI)

