Global Chess League marks World Chess Day with Road2GCL, inviting world to board ahead of Season 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): On the occasion of World Chess Day on Monday, the Global Chess League (GCL) announced the return of Road2GCL, its community engagement initiative leading up to Season 4 in Bengaluru from September 3-14.

Advertisement

Rolling out in phases over the coming weeks, the initiative will bring together players, clubs, schools, creators and chess enthusiasts through competitions, community events and creator collaborations, extending the league experience beyond the tournament itself, according to a press release from GCL.

Advertisement

At the heart of the initiative is the belief that the journey to the Global Chess League should be as exciting as the tournament itself. Through a series of initiatives in the lead-up to Season 4, it aims to create meaningful opportunities for players, clubs, schools, creators and fans to engage with the game and become part of the league's growing community.

Advertisement

Leading the initiative is Road2GCL Contenders, a competition that will provide aspiring players with a pathway to compete against Global Chess League stars through a multi-stage qualification process culminating in a special showdown.

The inaugural edition saw Jose Martinez (Open), WGM Mai Narva (Women's) and IM Faustino Oro (Under-21) emerge as champions in their respective categories, with this year's competition set to once again spotlight emerging talent from across the chess community.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was created to reimagine how chess is experienced, not just during the tournament, but throughout the season. Road2GCL reflects that vision by creating opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels to engage with the game, connect with the wider chess community and become part of the journey to Season 4. As the sport continues to grow, initiatives like these help make chess more accessible, participative and culturally relevant."

Season 4, to be held in Bengaluru from September 3-14, will once again bring together 36 of the world's leading Grandmasters across six franchises, including reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who returns to the Global Chess League and will compete in India for the first time.

The season will also mark the much-anticipated league debut of reigning FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh, adding another exciting dimension to one of the strongest player fields assembled in franchise chess.

Road2GCL will also feature Shining Stars, bringing community-led chess activities to clubs and educational institutions, alongside Road2GCL Creators, a creator-led programme designed to introduce new audiences to the journey towards Season 4.

Since its launch, the Global Chess League has introduced innovations including a mixed-team franchise format, the unique icon board and simultaneous team battles featuring many of the world's leading Grandmasters. Road2GCL extends that philosophy beyond the tournament itself, giving players and fans new ways to be part of the league before the opening move in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)