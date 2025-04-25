Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: Marathi Vultures top points table after dominant win, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers also triumph

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers and Marathi Vultures registered wins in the men's games in the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University, as per a release from GI-PKL.

Marathi Vultures sit atop the points table with 13 points, followed closely by Punjabi Tigers with 12 points, while Tamil Lions hold the third spot with 10 points.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, and Brigadier S.K. Sareen of the Indian Army graced the GI-Panchkula as chief guests on Thursday. Both dignitaries felicitated the Players of the Match and applauded their spirited performances.

Speaking at the event, Ajay Kumar said, "I'm truly delighted with the incredible performance of the players. Watching them go all out on the mat, displaying such passion and dedication, fills me with immense pride," as quoted from a release by GI-PKL.

In the first match on Thursday, Tamil Lions edged past Bhojpuri Leopards 35-33 in a thrilling men's encounter. Despite Bhojpuri leading in tackle points (15) and executing three Super Tackles, Tamil Lions displayed superior raiding, including a crucial Super Raid, and held their nerve in the final moments to seal a narrow two-point win in a fiercely contested clash.

In the second match, Punjabi Tigers put on a dominant display to defeat Telugu Panthers 47-39 in a high-scoring encounter. With 20 raid points and a solid 19 tackle points, the Tigers kept control throughout the match.

They also secured six all-out points, overpowering the Panthers' challenge. Despite Telugu's strong raiding, Punjabi's defense and consistency ensured a convincing victory in the men's clash.

In the third match of the day, Marathi Vultures soared to a commanding 52-35 win over Haryanvi Sharks in a thrilling men's contest. Dominating in raids with 33 points and backing it up with 12 tackle points and 6 all-outs, the Vultures controlled the game from start to finish. Despite a strong effort by the Sharks, Marathi's all-round performance sealed a comprehensive victory.

The energy is set to continue into Friday as the women's matches return with Haryanvi Eagles facing Marathi Falcons, Telugu Cheetahs going up against Bhojpuri Leopardess, and Punjabi Tigress locking horns with Tamil Lioness.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semi-finals on April 28, and the women's semi-finals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles. (ANI)

