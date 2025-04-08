Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League to run campaign at Times Square New York

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 8 (ANI): As the Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) inches closer to its grand kick-off on April 18 in Gurugram, the League will run a one-day digital campaign at the iconic Times Square in New York on the opening day.

This historic move marks a major leap for Indian kabaddi, showcasing the sport's growing global appeal and the league's ambition to connect with audiences beyond borders. The Times Square spotlight will serve as a symbolic celebration of India's indigenous sport on one of the world's biggest digital stages, a release said.

Meanwhile, the kabaddi craze is already sweeping through the streets of India. The first-ever match of GI-Panchkula will see Tamil Lions take on Punjabi Tigers in the tournament opener.

From the bustling lanes of Delhi and Noida to the heart of Hyderabad and the coastline of Mumbai, GI-Panchkula is dominating public attention with an aggressive and eye-catching outdoor campaign.

Over 30 prominent billboards have been mounted across major cities like Delhi, NCR, Bareilly, Lucknow, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, creating a visual spectacle that's hard to miss.'

Speaking about the campaign, Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), President Kanthi D. Suresh said, "Taking Kabaddi to Times Square is not just a campaign, it's a cultural moment. For an indigenous Indian sport to be celebrated at one of the world's most iconic locations reflects the vision of GI-Panchkula--to globalize Kabaddi and connect with the Indian diaspora and international audiences alike."

Founder and Chairman at Mera Hoardings (outdoor media partner of GI-PKL), Saikrishna Gajavelly said, " We consider it a very proud association with HIPSA for this campaign which is building the image of our country even outside through the medium of sport

The fever doesn't stop there. Inside malls and multiplexes, over 300 digital screens, including those in PVR cinemas and leading retail hubs, are bringing GI-Panchkula action and excitement straight to the public.

Last week, the schedule of the league was announced. Each day, the League stage will feature three matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 3, and DD Sports. The League stage will run until April 27, leading to the knockout rounds.

The men's semi-finals are scheduled for April 28, followed by the women's semi-finals on April 29. The tournament will culminate in the Grand Finals for both men's and women's categories on April 30, where the ultimate champions of the inaugural GI-Panchkula season will be crowned.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In December 2023, HIPSA entered into an MOU with the Haryana State Government for Globlal training in Kabaddi and in March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record in an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium. This will be a first of its kind initiative in Kabaddi where women players will be playing alongside their male counterparts with representation from the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa.(ANI)

