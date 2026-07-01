Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met and congratulated young footballer from the state, Keren D'Souza, on her achievement of being selected for the prestigious AIFF-FIFA Telangana Talent Academy under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme.

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The Goa CM extended best wishes to Keren for continued success as she represents Goa and India on bigger sporting platforms in the future.

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Hon’ble Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant met and congratulated young footballer Keren D’Souza from The King’s School, Goa, along with her parents and the school management, Shri Melvin and Smt. Ligia Pereira, on her achievement of being selected for the prestigious pic.twitter.com/VKOd9r0Rhn — CMO Goa (@goacm) July 1, 2026

Located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex, the AIFF-FIFA Telangana Talent Academy aims to provide year-round high-performance training, with residential and football facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to the young elite talent of Indian football, according to an AIFF press release.

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The establishment of the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy, under FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, has been made possible through the collaboration between FIFA, AIFF, the Government of Telangana and the Sports Authority of Telangana.

Notably, the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy for boys and girls were jointly inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on June 19.

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The inauguration marked a significant milestone in Indian football's talent development ecosystem. The boys' programme is the second such project in the country (after Bhubaneswar), while the girls' programme is the first in India and only the second of its kind in the world after Hong Kong.

Also present at the inauguration were Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Telangana; Shivsena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana; and Sonibala Devi Akoijam, IFS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana. (ANI)

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