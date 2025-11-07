DT
Home / Sports / Goa set to host landmark fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3

Goa set to host landmark fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Goa [India], November 7 (ANI): The spirit of endurance returns to India's coastal paradise as the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India, gets underway on November 9, drawing close to 1,300 participants from 31 countries.

Since its inception, the event has attracted athletes from 62 nations, transforming Goa into a global hub for triathlon and endurance sports, according to a release from IRONMAN 70.3.

The event continues to grow as one of India's most aspirational endurance races, combining world-class athletic challenge with the charm of Goa's scenic coastline. The race comprises a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, providing both amateurs and professionals a test of strength, resilience, and spirit.

Speaking ahead of the race, Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "Goa has always been synonymous with hospitality, beauty, and celebration. Hosting the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India reflects our commitment to promoting Goa as not just a leisure destination, but also a thriving hub for international sports tourism. The growing number of countries and athletes participating each year highlights the global confidence in Goa's ability to deliver world-class sporting experiences."

"This milestone fifth edition is a proud moment for all of us. From a handful of dreamers in 2019 to athletes from 31 nations this year, IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India has become a symbol of endurance and community. The consistency, support, and passion shown by the triathlon fraternity have truly made Goa the home of IRONMAN in India," Deepak Raj, Founder of Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India, shared.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "Herbalife has always believed in empowering people to live healthier, more active lives. Our association with IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India, celebrates the same spirit of endurance, discipline, and determination defining both athletes and our brand. Every athlete's journey, driven by dedication, preparation, and proper nutrition, is exactly what we stand for as a brand. This partnership is a celebration of fitness that reminds us of true wellness goes beyond the finish line."

Actor and race ambassador Saiyami Kher expressed her excitement, saying, "Every year, IRONMAN 70.3 GOA, India reminds us that endurance is not just physical but deeply emotional. Seeing so many athletes from across the world turn up to test their limits is inspiring. As an ambassador and participant, I'm proud to be part of this community that celebrates discipline, strength, and heart."

The event, organised by Yoska in collaboration with the Government of Goa and IRONMAN, will be flagged off along the Miramar beachfront, continuing its legacy as one of India's most scenic and inclusive endurance races. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

