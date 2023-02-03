Goal greets Lewa on return

Madrid, February 2

With another goal by Robert Lewandowski and yet another victory, Barcelona reached the 50-point mark and continued to show its strength going into the second half of the La Liga.

Lewandowski ended his scoring drought in the league to help Barcelona defeat Real Betis 2-1 and increase their lead over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Lewandowski sealed Barcelona’s sixth straight victory in all competitions with his first league goal since October. He is the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals. The Poland striker was making his return from a three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee in a match last year.

PSG’s Lionel Messi scores vs Montpellier. REUTERS

Mbappe injury mars win

Paris: World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappe missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1.

Mbappe went down clutching his leg just under the right knee and limped off in the 21st minute — having earlier missed a twice-taken penalty and blazed the rebound over an open goal on his second effort.

It was unclear exactly what his injury was. Television cameras also caught him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.

United two good for Forest

Manchester: Erik ten Hag was hired to bring the good times back to Manchester United.

Now, just nine months after his appointment, he is one game away from ending the club’s six-year trophy wait. A 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday sealed a 5-0 aggregate victory in the League Cup semifinals.

United will face Newcastle in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 26 for the English season’s first piece of major silverware. — AP