Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Vidarbha's "Fearless Prodigy" Praful Hinge delivered a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, dismantling Rajasthan Royals with a historic spell that saw him become the first bowler in tournament history to claim three wickets in the very first over.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Hinge took four wickets and was named Player of the Match in his debut IPL game. He emphasised that his preparation for his maiden IPL season has been largely mental rather than anything extraordinary, and he aims to help his team win the IPL trophy.

Advertisement

Hinge remains focused on contributing fully whenever given an opportunity, striving to win matches for his side with complete dedication. He also expressed a personal ambition to make a mark in the field by taking a spectacular catch and contending for the Best Fielder award.

Advertisement

"I didn't prepare anything special as such. Whenever I watch a match, I ask myself, 'What would I do in that situation? How would I bowl?' So, even if it's a World Cup match and I imagine bowling to the best batsman in the opposition, I think through my approach. That's always been my thought process; it keeps me constantly thinking about being in a match situation. My first goal is definitely to win and lift the trophy. Secondly, if I get the opportunity, I will try to win as many matches as I can for my side and give my 100 per cent. Apart from that, I would love to take one of the best catches in the IPL and aim for the Best Fielder award," Hinge said on JioHotstar.

With Hinge's bowling masterclass, Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match winning run in IPL 2026 with a comprehensive 57-run victory in Hyderabad on Monday.

Advertisement

Hinge and Sakib Hussain took eight wickets combined for SRH and shattered the backbone of RR's batting order when they started the run chase of 217 runs.

SRH currently stand at fourth place in the points table with two wins in five matches, and will face Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Saturday at their home venue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)