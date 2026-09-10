Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 10 (ANI): Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo registered his 979th professional football goal as Al Nassr registered a 2-1 win over Abha in their Saudi Pro League (SPL) clash.

On Thursday, Cristiano opened the scoring for Al Nassr, heading home a corner delivered by Brazil's Angelo, as per Goal.com.

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Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled the lead for Al Nassr in the 58th minute. Nabil Fekir gave Abha a glimmer of hope with a 75th-minute strike, but Al Nassr managed to keep the scoreline undisturbed.

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With five wins and a loss this season so far, Al Nassr is in second spot of the points table, with their arch-rivals Al Hilal enjoying the pole position courtesy of a better goal difference, with both sides tied at 15 points.

As per Opta Arabi, Cristiano has scored four goals in three matches against Abha in the SPL, tying with Anderson Talisca and Carlos Strandberg. The 41-year-old has turned four out of his eight shots into goals.

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Following the match, Cristiano celebrated the win with an Instagram post captioned, "Hard work pays off"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

So far in the season, Cristiano has managed three goals for Al Nassr. This is his 105th Saudi Pro League goal and 132nd goal for Al Nassr in 154 matches. (ANI)

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