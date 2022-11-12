Goals galore as United win

Manchester, November 11
Manchester United twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 and advance to the last-16 of the English League Cup, a day after several other big teams were eliminated.
After a slow opening 45 minutes on Thursday, the game came alive after the break with all six goals scored in the second half. United forward Anthony Martial cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener within seconds, then Marcus Rashford struck after Diogo Dalot’s own goal had put the visitors back in front. Bruno Fernandes then put United ahead in the 78th minute before Scott McTominay added a fourth in stoppage time. — AP
