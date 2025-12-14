GOAT India Tour 2025: Messi thanks Hyderabad crowd for "love and affection", fans, players rejoice at witnessing the icon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Following a memorable night at Hyderabad, his second pit stop during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', Argentina's World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi extended a special thanks to fans present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking in a video posted on Sony LIV, one of the event's broadcasters, Messi said, "Hello everyone. Well, nothing but to extend my thanks for the love and affection I have received today in this country. I thank everyone for their participation, and I am very happy to be in Hyderabad with all of you."

Fans were just as ecstatic as the legendary footballer. One of the fans told ANI, "The event was very successful. We saw the chaos in Kolkata this morning...The crowd was very good, and Messi-Messi echoed in the stadium. We thank Telangana CM Revanth Reddy."

Another fan, who had travelled a long way from Maharashtra to catch a glimpse of Messi, also said, "We came from Maharashtra to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi...My dream came true today."

Dinesh, A member of the Singareni RR9 team of Telangana CM, which played a 7v7 exhibition football match against Aparna-Messi All Stars, said, "We are thankful to the state government for providing us with this wonderful opportunity."

Another member of the team, Mohammed Rahman, said to ANI, "I am very glad to get the opportunity to play in front of the legend Messi...I thank Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for this opportunity."

A glittering laser light show welcomed the fans and Messi to what turned out to be a memorable night, as the words "GOAT", "Messi" and his jersey number 10 were displayed using these lights. The laser light show also captured Messi's face as fans cheered loudly.

In a video posted by Congress' official X account, Messi was seen kicking the ball into the crowd, with Telangana CM also doing the same.

Messi was also seen interacting with Rahul, marking another major crossover between Argentine football and Indian politics.

CM Revanth also welcomed Messi by saying, "Messi, welcome to Telangana, Telangana is rising!"

The superstar footballer also presented Rahul with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by Telangana CM with a momento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

After visits to Kolkata and Hyderabad, Messi will grace Mumbai with his presence on Sunday.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)

