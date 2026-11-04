“Going to be very competitive”: Rajkumar Sharma on India taking on New Zealand in ODIs with Kohli, Rohit back

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand is "going to be very competitive", with the return of Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Team India colours in the 50-over format.

With Kohli and Rohit returning to the only format they play, the Indian cricket team's focus will shift to the preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup as India begin their five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Wednesday.

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Speaking to ANI, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said Indian fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding that the series will be highly competitive as beating New Zealand on their home turf is challenging. He also said Kohli enjoys facing competitive opposition and respects New Zealand's disciplined approach.

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"Every Indian is waiting for them (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma); there’s a huge amount of hype surrounding their return...it is going to be very competitive, because beating New Zealand on their home turf is never easy,” he said.

“India played some magnificent cricket in the first three matches to secure those wins; otherwise, winning in New Zealand is a tough challenge...Virat enjoys that kind of opposition. He loves the challenge they (New Zealand) pose, but at the same time, he respects them because they are very disciplined and decent individuals off the field. On the field, however, they are incredibly competitive," he said further.

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The Men in Blue enter the ODI series on the back of a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series. India had secured an unassailable 3-0 lead before New Zealand bounced back by winning the final two matches. The visitors will look to maintain their winning momentum in the 50-over format, while the hosts will aim to continue their fightback.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli head into the series following impressive outings against the West Indies at home. Rohit scored 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a half-century. His highest score was 101.

Kohli, on the other hand, registered 168 runs in three innings, with his standout performance being an unbeaten 139 off just 88 deliveries in the opening match while chasing a target of 296.

As India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli and Rohit continue to be integral to the team's plans. Kohli has scored 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, making him the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, while Rohit has amassed 12,120 runs with 35 centuries in the format. (ANI)

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