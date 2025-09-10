DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Going to our home ground with confidence": Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar on home leg after ecstatic Golden Raid win

"Going to our home ground with confidence": Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar on home leg after ecstatic Golden Raid win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers will carry winning momentum into their home leg in Jaipur after edging the Gujarat Giants in a tie-breaker Golden Raid at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Tuesday. The two-time champions clinched a crucial tie-breaker win, with star raider Nitin Kumar scoring 15 points, before sealing the win in the Golden Raid, as per a release from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Advertisement

Nitin said the win was the result of staying calm under pressure and trusting his preparation.

"The coach told me to play freely and give my best. That's exactly what I focused on, and it made all the difference," he explained, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Advertisement

Head coach Narender Redhu praised his team's discipline, particularly in neutralising the threat of their opponent's skipper, Mohammadreza Shadloui.

"We had a clear plan and the boys stuck to it. Nitin executed perfectly, and that gave us the edge in a very tight contest," he said.

Advertisement

Redhu also underlined the importance of giving opportunities to the team's younger players.

"Several of them are still adjusting to the pace of the league, but their effort and commitment have been outstanding. They've shown fight in every match, and that's encouraging for the road ahead," he noted.

Looking ahead to their home leg, Nitin said the Pink Panthers were eager to build on this momentum.

"Winning in such a close game gives us confidence. Now we return to Jaipur, and playing in front of our fans will push us even harder," he said, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Redhu echoed that sentiment, calling fan support vital.

"This win sets us up well for the Jaipur leg. The energy of our supporters will be crucial, and we are determined to make them proud," he added.

With two wins and two losses so far, the Pink Panthers will look to turn home advantage into a springboard for the rest of the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts