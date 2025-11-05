DT
Home / Sports / Gokulam Kerala see off Mohammedan Sporting, finish third in AIFF Super Cup Group C

Gokulam Kerala see off Mohammedan Sporting, finish third in AIFF Super Cup Group C

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their last Group C clash of the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Albert Torras' opener in the 28th minute set the tone for the Malabarians, followed by Samuel Lyndoh doubling the lead early in the second half. With just a few minutes left, substitute Juan Carlos Rico added a third to seal his side's victory and lift them to third in the group table, as both teams' campaigns came to an end.

In the fourth minute, Gokulam's Spanish midfielder Alfred Planas tested Mohammedan keeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee with a curling free-kick from distance, but the latter tipped it away.

The Black and White Brigade responded with counterattacks. In the eighth minute, midfielder Maharabam Maxion launched a shot from the edge of the box that missed the target. A minute later, Ashley Koli struck a thunderous free-kick that hit the frame.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute when Shighil's shot deflected off Yash Chickro and fell perfectly for Spanish midfielder Torras, who smashed a fine volley to give his side the lead.

This boosted Gokulam's confidence, and they continued marching forward in waves of attacks. On the other hand, Mohammedan struggled to break Gokulam's solid defence. The Malabarians, piling pressure through Planas and Soyal Joshy, forced Bhattacharjee to draw another save right before the teams headed into the break.

Resuming the game in the second half, Gokulam Kerala continued on the front foot. In the 49th minute, Planas linked a coordinated play with Albert Torras before firing a left-footed attempt, only to be deflected by keeper Bhattacharjee.

After waves of persistent attacks, Akshunna Tyagi burst down the left flank in the 56th minute to deliver a low cross across goal for Samuel Lyngdoh to convert a tap-in and double the lead.

In the 86th minute, Gokulam Kerala struck their third when Planas' effort was initially saved by Bhattacharjee, but it allowed Spanish forward Juan Carlos Rico to pounce on the rebound and tap it in from close range. The goal sealed a 3-0 triumph for Gokulam Kerala, who ended their campaign with their first victory in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

