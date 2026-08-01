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Home / Sports / Gold for para shot putter Rana; triple jumpers Chitravel, Selva Prabhu clinch silver, bronze

Gold for para shot putter Rana; triple jumpers Chitravel, Selva Prabhu clinch silver, bronze

Competing in the men’s F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season’s best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 05:59 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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(From L-R) Soman Rana, Praveen Chitravel, and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran. Photos: ANI/ PTI
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Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

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Competing in the men’s F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season’s best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

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Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season’s best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron’s Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.

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Earlier, Chitravel set the tone for the day with an excellent effort in the men’s triple jump.

Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m.

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Compatriot Selva Prabhu was just behind at 16.52m for a bronze — his first medal of note in international competitions.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won the gold medal in the event with a 16.72m jump.

Earlier, India’s Ramesh Shanmugam ended up seventh, clocking a time of 3:23.59 in the men’s T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.

Disappointment continued in the women’s 10000m race walk event as well after Priyanka Goswami ended up at seventh despite clocking a season’s best 45:53.93.

The other Indian in the fray, Ravina was disqualified.

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