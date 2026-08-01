Gold for para shot putter Rana; triple jumpers Chitravel, Selva Prabhu clinch silver, bronze

Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

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Competing in the men’s F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season’s best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

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Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season’s best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron’s Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.

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Earlier, Chitravel set the tone for the day with an excellent effort in the men’s triple jump.

Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m.

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Compatriot Selva Prabhu was just behind at 16.52m for a bronze — his first medal of note in international competitions.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won the gold medal in the event with a 16.72m jump.

Earlier, India’s Ramesh Shanmugam ended up seventh, clocking a time of 3:23.59 in the men’s T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.

Disappointment continued in the women’s 10000m race walk event as well after Priyanka Goswami ended up at seventh despite clocking a season’s best 45:53.93.

The other Indian in the fray, Ravina was disqualified.