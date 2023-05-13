Gold roundup: Shubhankar Sharma off to solid start

PTI

Antwerp, May 12

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a 3-under 68 to be placed tied-18 after the first round at the Soudal Open here.

Sharma made five birdies and two bogeys in the DP World Tour event. Manu Gandas (71) shot an even-par round and was T-75.

Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom carded his lowest round of the season as he took a one-stroke lead after the first day.

The Swede carded a bogey-free 7-under 64.

Diksha lies 11th

Evian-les-Bains (France): Diksha Dagar shot an even-par 71 on a day when just 10 players went under par in the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open. Diksha had two birdies and two bogeys and was tied-11.

Amandeep Drall shot a 1-over 72, with two birdies and three bogeys, to be placed T-20. Seher Atwal, niece of Indian golf legend Arjun Atwal, shot a 4-over 75 and was T-67. Tvesa Malik, who got into the draw barely 48 hours before the start, and Vani Kapoor had a rough start. Both carded 5-over 76s and were T-83.

Dutch star Anne van Dam fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 to lead by two shots.

Aditi shoots 69

Clifton (USA): Aditi Ashok got to a fine start at the Founders Cup with a round of 3-under 69 that put her in tied-12th place. She was three shots behind South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, who is leading the pack.

Aditi, who has been on the LPGA Tour since 2017, made five birdies and two bogeys. Kim shot a bogey-free 6-under to take a one-stroke lead.