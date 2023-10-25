Gold rush for India at Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, October 24
Prachi Yadav became the first Indian to win a para canoe gold in the Asian Para Games as she led the country’s medal rush for the second consecutive day here today.
India won 18 medals today, including four gold, taking the total tally to 35 in the first two days of competition. India had won 17 medals, including six gold, on Monday.
India remained fourth in the standings with 10 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, behind China (155) , Iran (44) and Uzbekistan (38).
Prachi, who had won a silver in canoe VL2 category on Monday, bagged her second medal of the Games as she picked up a gold in KL2 event.
Deepthi Jeevanji (women’s T20 400m), Sharath Shankarappa Makanahalli (men’s T13 5000m) and Neeraj Yadav (men’s F54/55/56 discus throw) were the other gold medal winners today.
The 28-year-old Prachi, who is paralysed below the waist, clocked 54.962 seconds to win gold in the 500m KL2 event. Deepthi then won a gold in the women’s T20 category 400m race with the Games and Asian record timing of 56.69s.
Makanahalli clocked 20 minutes and 18.90 seconds to win the 5,000m race competed by runners with a visual impairment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...