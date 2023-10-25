Gold rush for India at Asian Para Games

PTI

Hangzhou, October 24

Prachi Yadav became the first Indian to win a para canoe gold in the Asian Para Games as she led the country’s medal rush for the second consecutive day here today.

India won 18 medals today, including four gold, taking the total tally to 35 in the first two days of competition. India had won 17 medals, including six gold, on Monday.

Prachi Yadav is the first Indian to win a para canoe gold. ANI

India remained fourth in the standings with 10 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, behind China (155) , Iran (44) and Uzbekistan (38).

Prachi, who had won a silver in canoe VL2 category on Monday, bagged her second medal of the Games as she picked up a gold in KL2 event.

Deepthi Jeevanji (women’s T20 400m), Sharath Shankarappa Makanahalli (men’s T13 5000m) and Neeraj Yadav (men’s F54/55/56 discus throw) were the other gold medal winners today.

The 28-year-old Prachi, who is paralysed below the waist, clocked 54.962 seconds to win gold in the 500m KL2 event. Deepthi then won a gold in the women’s T20 category 400m race with the Games and Asian record timing of 56.69s.

Makanahalli clocked 20 minutes and 18.90 seconds to win the 5,000m race competed by runners with a visual impairment.