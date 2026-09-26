"Gold will come for sure": Indian shooter Sonam Maskar after Asian Games 2026 silver medal

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian shooter Sonam Maskar expressed happiness after winning the silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026, saying the support and joy of the people motivated the team to perform better.

India’s medal-winning shooting contingent from the Asian Games received a warm welcome at the New Delhi airport on Friday night.

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Sonam, along with Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod, secured the silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. Sonam emerged as India’s top scorer in the team event with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa 630.4, taking the Indian team’s combined tally to 1898.0 points.

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Speaking to ANI, Sonam said the team was happy to bring a medal for the country.

"I am very happy, seeing people's so much support, seeing people's happiness, we are also very happy that we are able to bring a medal," Sonam Maskar told ANI.

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On missing out on the gold medal, Sonam said the team gave its best effort and remained confident of achieving the top position in future competitions.

"A little bit is there, but yes, we tried our best there, 100%, and we will keep doing it in the future. Gold will come for sure," she said.

Speaking about her next target, the shooter said she is focused on giving her best at the upcoming World Championship.

"Right now World Championship is there, there also the same, that I should be able to give my 100% there," Sonam added.

The shooter also spoke about the expectations that come with winning medals and said success boosts confidence among athletes.

"Actually, confidence, inside us also comes after winning a medal, that we can do even better. And because of people's expectations, we also get energy that yes, we have to give our 100%," she said.

Sonam thanked the people of the country for their continued support and said such encouragement helps athletes deliver better performances.

"Keep supporting like this, we will also be able to bring good medals, and it feels happy seeing everyone's support," she added.

So far, India has won 23 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals, with 10 of those medals coming from shooting. (ANI)

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