Golden Boot race heats up

France recorded their biggest victory in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage by defeating Sweden 3-0, equalling the three-goal margin of their famous triumph over Brazil in the 1998 final. At the centre of attention was captain Kylian Mbappe, who achieved one of the rarest feats at just 27 years of age.

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France also became the first team in World Cup history to win seven consecutive matches against European opposition. With two goals in this latest win, which secured their place in the Round of 16, Mbappe reached a tally of 10 goals in knockout matches—surpassing Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario and Leonidas, who each managed eight. France’s Just Fontaine and Brazil’s Pele follow with seven apiece.

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Mbappe opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a dazzling crossover step, before adding a second in the latter half to break the all-time knockout scoring record. He might have struck earlier in the 20th minute, but an offside call denied him.

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His first goal came from a rebound after Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom tipped Michael Olise’s shot wide. For his second, Mbappe showcased his flair with a backheel to Bradley Barcola, who combined with Olise before Mbappe sprinted into the box and fired home. It marked his seventh multi-goal game in the tournament, a record in itself.

France have now scored at least three goals in each of their last five World Cup matches, the longest such streak in the competition’s history.

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With 10 knockout goals and 18 overall, Mbappe has already overtaken Germany’s Miroslav Klose in the list of all-time World Cup scorers. He now sits just one behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has 19. In this edition, both have scored six goals, but Mbappe’s two assists give him the edge in the Golden Boot race.

Mbappe said: “I did say that I wanted to enjoy this World Cup to the fullest,” Mbappe said. “I’m not saying that the other World Cup I didn’t enjoy, but I was younger. I was focused then into delivering the best performances, and today I believe I can do both: delivering great performances and obviously enjoying.”

With 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, Mbappe has scored at an even faster clip than Messi, who has played 29 games at the tournament.