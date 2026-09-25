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Home / Sports / "Golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi": President Murmu on shooting gold in Asian Games

"Golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi": President Murmu on shooting gold in Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Indian shooters Kamaljeet, Suruchi Inder Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar on their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

In a post on X, the official handle of the President of India congratulated Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh after the duo won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

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The duo scored 484.6 points to defeat South Korea (478.0) and Iran (415.8), while also breaking the Asian record of 481.3 set by Uzbekistan earlier this year.

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India's medal tally now stands at 19 — two golds, eight silvers and nine bronze medals. Suruchi and Kamaljeet led from the opening series and maintained their advantage despite a late challenge from South Korea, eventually winning by 6.6 points. Their final score was just four points short of the world record. Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team had won India's first gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

"A golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh! The duo clinched the Gold Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. A fine display of precision and partnership. Heartiest congratulations to both of you on this remarkable achievement!" the post read.

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The President also congratulated Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar after they secured the silver medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.

"A proud moment for India in shooting at the Asian Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar on winning a silver medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event. Your commendable performance and excellent teamwork have earned India another medal on the shooting range. My best wishes to all of you for continued success," the President said in another post on X.

The Indian trio registered a final score of 1762-94x, falling short of gold medalists China (1766-95x). The bronze medal went to South Korea (1751-87x). After winning the gold medal at the event in the 2022 Asian Games, India lost their title to China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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