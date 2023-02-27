 Golden Glow : The Tribune India

Golden Glow

Mooney powers Australia to sixth title after 19-run victory over hosts South Africa

Golden Glow

Australia's players celebrate after winning the title in Cape Town on Sunday



CAPE TOWN, February 26

Beth Mooney struck a match-winning unbeaten 74 as Australia claimed their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run victory over hosts South Africa at a vibrant Newlands today.

It is a special effort from the group, all the teams came hard at us, so to perform so well through the tournament was a great effort — Meg Lanning, Australia Captain

Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 74. ap/pti, Reuters

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, knowing South Africa prefer to set a total, and posted a par score of 156/6. The home side struggled to keep up with the rate from the start and were restricted to 137/6 in reply.

Laura Wolvaardt made a superb 61 for South Africa but there was too little support around her, and Australia’s clever use of pace and length strangled the scoring rate for large parts of the innings.

Australia were pre-match favourites against a South African side playing in their first final and that experience with bat and ball showed on a slow wicket as they retained the title they won on home soil in 2020.

“We felt we had a good score and that the wicket probably wasn’t as good as it was in the semifinals, so if we could hit the right lengths and target the stumps, we could put South Africa under pressure,” Australia captain Meg Lanning said. “We knew it would be an amazing atmosphere, which it was, and we have some really good experience in the group. We were able to call on that when the pressure was on,” she added.

Australia’s innings was anchored by opener Mooney, whose score came from 53 balls as she struck nine fours and a six, and accelerated well in the final overs.

Ash Gardner (29 from 21 balls) also contributed but South Africa were able to pick up wickets along the way and it was only the measured Mooney who was able to master the pitch. Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail (2/26) and wily all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (2/35) were the pick of the home attack.

Having seen how to bowl on the wicket, Australia executed superbly and Wolvaardt played a near lone hand as only Chloe Tryon (25 from 23 balls) offered her meaningful support as the pair put on 55 for the fourth wicket in 5.5 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 156/6 (Mooney 74*, Gardner 29; Ismail 2/26, Kapp 2/35); South Africa 137/6 (Wolvaardt 61, Tryon 25; Gardner 1/20, Schutt 1/23). — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

2
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

4
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

7
Trending

Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

10
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped Muslim men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery