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Home / Sports / "Golden moment of pride for India": Amit Shah hails Mirabai Chanu's hat-trick of gold medals in Commonwealth Game

"Golden moment of pride for India": Amit Shah hails Mirabai Chanu's hat-trick of gold medals in Commonwealth Game

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after a dominant display in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow, handing India its first gold medal of the CWG 26.

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Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

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With the victory, the Manipur woman added a third gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah congratulated Mirabai Chanu (31) on winning the gold medal, describing her historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals as a proud moment for India and saying her achievement had filled the nation with pride.

"Golden moment of pride for India. Congratulations to the unstoppable Mirabai Chanu on clinching the gold medal in women's weightlifting at the #2026CommonwealthGames. This iconic feat etches your name in history as India's first weightlifter to achieve a hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Your triumph has sent a wave of pride and exhilaration across the nation," he said.

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Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg on Sunday.

She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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