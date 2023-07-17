Golden start for Indian shooters at junior Worlds

New Delhi: Talented shooters Shubham Bisla and Sainyam gave India a golden start at the ISSF World Junior Championship, winning the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol competitions, respectively, in Changwon, South Korea. While it was Shubham’s first gold at the ISSF junior level, Sainyam backed up her win in the Suhl Junior World Cup last month with another memorable gold. Shubham shot 244.6 in the final, winning by five points. Sainyam was also in a league of her own, shooting 242.2 to win by almost three points.
Lakshya loses to Feng in semis of US Open
Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in three games against reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng of China in the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament here. The third-seeded Indian lost 17-21 24-22 17-21 against the second seed in a gruelling match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes in the BWF Super 300 event. Lakshya had defeated the Chinese in the Canada Open final last week.
Indian lifters sign off with 20 medals
Lovepreet Singh and Purnima Pandey finished on the podium on the final day as hosts India wrapped up the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with a rich haul of 20 medals here today. India won nine gold, nine silver and two bronze medals in total. Having clinched a silver in the last edition, Punjab’s Lovepreet finished second-best once again in the 109kg weight class after lifting a total of 341kg (154kg+187kg). Last edition’s champion Purnima bagged the bronze medal in the women’s +87kg category. Agencies
