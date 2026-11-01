Golden State Valkyries script history, beat Atlanta Dream 68-63 to clinch maiden WNBA title

New York [US], November 1 (ANI): The Golden State Valkyries scripted history on Saturday, defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals to clinch their maiden championship, becoming the fastest expansion team among major North American professional sports leagues to win a title.

The Valkyries achieved the feat in just their second season, setting a new benchmark across the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NFL, according to the CNN website.

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Gabby Williams led Golden State's comeback with a sensational 30-point performance, including 28 points in the second half, to be named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Her second-half tally also set a record for the most points scored by a player in a half of a WNBA Finals game.

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GOLDEN STATE. GOLD STANDARD. Your 2026 @WNBA Champions, the Golden State Valkyries. 🗣️ https://t.co/EMfe2SFGC4 — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) November 1, 2026

The decisive Game 7 initially appeared to be going Golden State's way, with the home side opening with an 8-0 run as Atlanta struggled to find its rhythm, missing its first 10 field-goal attempts and committing two turnovers.

However, the Dream recovered through their star duo of Angel Reese and Allisha Gray, eventually taking the lead and carrying a two-point advantage into the second quarter.

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Atlanta continued to build momentum, producing a 9-0 run to establish its biggest lead of the game, with guard Jordin Canada playing a key role.

Golden State, meanwhile, struggled offensively, particularly from beyond the arc. The Valkyries missed their first 10 three-point attempts before Kayla Thornton ended the drought with a three-pointer with three minutes remaining in the first half.

The Dream went into halftime with a six-point lead, while Golden State managed just 24 points in the opening half.

Atlanta extended its advantage to nine points midway through the third quarter, but the Valkyries mounted a strong comeback, with Cecilia Zandalasini helping reduce the deficit, according to CNN.

Williams then took control, connecting on three three-pointers in the third quarter to bring Golden State within one point.

The Valkyries closed the quarter with a decisive 17-3 run, with Williams' jumper putting them ahead and igniting celebrations at the Chase Center.

Williams continued her scoring run in the fourth quarter, extending Golden State's advantage with a pull-up jumper. However, Atlanta fought back, with Gray converting a jumper to level the scores midway through the final quarter.With the championship on the line, Williams delivered another crucial moment, sinking a 31-foot three-pointer to give the Valkyries a three-point lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Golden State maintained its composure in the closing stages and extended the advantage to seven points with less than a minute left.Although Atlanta reduced the deficit to three points with eight seconds remaining, Williams won the ensuing jump ball to help seal the victory as violet confetti fell at the Chase Center.

The triumph marked a historic milestone for the Valkyries, who secured their first WNBA championship in only their second season. (ANI)

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