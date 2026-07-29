Golf: Guntas Kaur Sandhu takes tied second spot on opening day; Ceerat in sixth place in Malaysia Ladies event

Selangor [Malaysia], July 29 (ANI): Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu carded a brilliant one-over 73 to take the tied second spot along with three other golfers after the opening round of the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open here on Tuesday.

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The 15-year-old is part of a two-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union, the National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, according to a release.

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Panchkula's Ceerat Kang carded a two-over 74 at the par-72 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club to end Day 1 in solo sixth position. Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu submitted her card at one-under 71 to take the opening round lead. In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of three-over 147.

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A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries, including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore, are competing in the event.

Guntas sank three birdies on the ninth, 11th and 16th holes against bogeys on the 10th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. Talking about her round, Guntas said, "The course is playing in pristine conditions and I quite liked how it behaved today. I tried to utilise all my learnings on the IGU circuit here in Malaysia and the outcome has been very positive. There are two rounds left and I resolve to maintain my concentration and focus on the process. Hoping for a memorable result."

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The tournament, in its 40th edition, was staged at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, having a course rating of 72.1 and a slope rating of 122. Around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries will compete in the three-round event, with individual winners decided after 54 holes, while the champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.

Guntas posted 13 top-10 finishes, including four victories from 20 starts on the IGU amateur circuit. The 15-year-old won the IGU Eastern India Ladies, IGU Southern India Ladies, IGU Maharashtra Ladies and IGU West Bengal Ladies in the 2025-26 season. (ANI)

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