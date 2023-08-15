Golf roundup: Diksha produces best show at British Open

PTI

London, August 14

Diksha Dagar produced the best-ever show by an Indian woman golfer at a Major as she ended the Women’s British Open at tied-21st, while compatriot Aditi Ashok signed off at tied-40th.

Diksha shot a 1-under to finish at even-par. Aditi, playing her seventh British Open, shot a second straight 75 to finish at 3-over. She was T-9 at the halfway stage.

USA’s Lilia Vu registered a six-shot win to claim her second Major of the year. Vu totalled 14-under.

Lahiri finishes runner-up

Bedminster (US): Anirban Lahiri earned a big paycheque with a second-placed finish at LIV Golf Bedminster, finishing at 5-under. Australia’s Cameron Smith aggregated 12-under.

Jeev stays in top-10

Ware (UK): Jeev Milkha Singh remained in the top-10 despite a rollercoaster ride in the second round of the Legend Tour Trophy. Starting his second round at tied-6th, Jeev shot an even-par to slip to tied-9th at 4-under.

#England #London