Golfer Ajeetesh finishes 17th in Diamond Cup

Ibaraki (Japan): Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu was unable to make the charge on the final day and ended with an even-par 70 to finish 17th in the Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup today. At the end of the week, he was 2-under 278. Shugo Imahira continued his remarkable record of winning at least one title in every season since 2017.

London

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win FA Cup

Juergen Klopp’s relentless Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in a fluctuating English FA Cup final on Saturday to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. An absorbing Wembley showpiece had somehow ended 0-0 after extra time despite a raft of chances and near misses for both sides with fine performances from the two goalkeepers. It was a carbon copy of the League Cup final in February, which Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties.

Clifton (US)

Aditi Ashok lies 77th at Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok slid to tied-77th with a disappointing 76 on what was a tough and rainy day at the Founders Cup here. Aditi, who had rounds of 71-72 on the first two days, was 4-over through 54 holes. Agencies