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Home / Sports / Gonzalo Garcia departs from Real Madrid, inks five-year-deal with Fulham

Gonzalo Garcia departs from Real Madrid, inks five-year-deal with Fulham

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], August 4 (ANI): Real Madrid announced the departure of forward Gonzalo Garcia following an agreement with Premier League club Fulham for a deal.

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The 22-year-old striker has put pen to the paper for a five-year deal with the Premier League club, and his deal comes with an option of a one-year extension. During his time with the Real Madrid senior side from 2023-26, he secured a FIFA Club World Cup and a La Liga title each.

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In a statement, Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Fulham FC have agreed to the transfer of our player Gonzalo Garcia."

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"Gonzalo arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 at just 10 years old and has been part of our club for eleven seasons. Wearing the first team shirt, he has won one Club World Cup and one La Liga title."

The Spanish giants said that the striker always "exemplified the values of Real Madrid" and the club will always be his home. They wished him luck for a new beginning in his life.

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"Gonzalo has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. Our club thanks him for his commitment and dedication throughout these years. Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life," the statement from Real Madrid concluded.

The statement from Fulham, announcing the signing, said that it was done for an "undisclosed fee".

"The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee. The highly rated striker, 22, has signed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2031, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months," said a statement from Fulham.

Speaking to FFCtv after signing, Gonzalo said: "I am very grateful, very happy to be here.

"I have to thank the board and (Alvaro) Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I am very, very excited to start," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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