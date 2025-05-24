Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 24 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins highlighted his team's strong all-around effort in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), even if it's a bit late.

Advertisement

He praised the addition of Nitish Reddy as a sixth bowling option and acknowledged the power of Ishan Kishan. Despite misreading the wicket, Cummins commended Eshan Malinga's impact, calling him a valuable find.

Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday at Lucknow.

Advertisement

"Little bit too late this season, but good all-around effort with both bat and ball. Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feels like we've a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek's always telling me that he's a good option and I should use him. So much power for someone who's not as tall as some others (talking about Kishan). We actually misread the wicket. Thought it might have been a 170 wicket, and then all the batters came back and said it's a really good wicket and to keep going. He's been great (Malinga). Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tools - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season." Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232. After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match. On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins (3/28) was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers, and Malinga was also impressive, picking up two wickets; the rest of the Hyderabad bowlers took a wicket each. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)