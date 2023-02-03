 Good, better, 126 : The Tribune India

Good, better, 126

Opener says 1st T20 ton was technically & tactically near-perfect

Good, better, 126

Shubman Gill is the fifth Indian to have scored hundreds in all three international formats. pti



PTI

Ahmedabad, February 2

Young opener Shubman Gill said his unbeaten 63-ball 126 was “tactically and technically” a near-perfect game as it set up India’s series-clinching 168-run win in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Gill smashed 12 boundaries and seven sixes in his scintillating maiden century in the shortest format to power India to a mammoth 234/4 in the final T20I. The hosts then bundled out New Zealand for 66 in 12.1 overs to secure the biggest margin of victory in any T20I involving two full-member teams. The come-from-behind series win also meant India maintained their unbeaten series record in all formats at home since March 2019.

“To be able to play how I play, I have to be mentally clear,” Gill told skipper Hardik Pandya in a video posted on the Indian cricket board’s website.

“This is what you (Hardik) told me. Every time I hit a six, he came and told me – hold your shape in the next ball, you don’t have to do anything extra, just do what you are doing and don’t try to go too hard. Every ball he kept reminding me and that helped,” he added.

This is turning out to be a great start to the year for Gill. After his three ODI centuries in January, one could sense the T20 ton was just around the corner. With this knock, he also became the fifth Indian to have scored hundreds in all three international formats. He had a strike-rate of 236.58 against pace during the third T20I. He scored 97 runs off 41 balls he faced against pace, smashing nine fours and seven sixes. His strike-rate against spin was only 131.81 off the 22 balls he faced.

“In the last over of (Mitchell) Santner, I was in the zone and I was hitting. So, I thought I will go after him but you asked me to hold myself back and target other bowlers because he (Santner) is bowling well in the entire T20 series. So, tactically and technically it was a near-perfect game for me,” Gill said.

Pandya, named the Player of the Series, got four wickets as he bowled with the new ball to dismiss Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips. He later returned to take two more wickets to demolish the Kiwis.

“Four wickets, to be honest, are just part and parcel of the sport but I think I bowled at 145 (km/h) if I am not wrong and that kind of gave me the happiness and the smile you can see. So, I told him (Gill) today that it is my last game and I am going on a break,” said Pandya, who will play his next game in about two months’ time.

