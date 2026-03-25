Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh shared his admiration for Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli after the two recently met, highlighting the similarities in mindset across different sports.

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Taking to Instagram, Harmanpreet expressed his respect for Kohli's dedication and work ethic, emphasising how elite athletes across disciplines share a common approach to excellence.

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"Really nice catching up with Virat Kohli paji. Always respect the way he carries himself and the effort he puts into his game every single day," he wrote.

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Despite belonging to different sporting arenas, Harmanpreet noted that the core principles of success remain the same.

"Different sports, but the mindset is the same, stay disciplined, keep improving, and give your best for India. Good conversation, good vibes," he added.

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IPL 2026 is set to begin on March 28, with franchises gearing up for another highly competitive edition of the league.

On March 11, BCCI announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12. The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Following the opening encounter on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The first double-header of the season will take place on April 4, 2026, when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their home campaign in Guwahati, where they will host Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, will play their early home fixtures at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

During the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will play three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur. (ANI)

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