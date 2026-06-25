By Jagdish Yadav

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): India pacer Avesh Khan has backed Lucknow Super Giants' decision to trade captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in exchange for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, saying the move could prove beneficial for both franchises ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of the Chambal Ghariyals' Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2026 semi-final against Jabalpur Royal Lions at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Avesh said Kuldeep's arrival would add significant value to the Lucknow outfit, particularly on their home surface.

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"That was a management decision based on their needs. I believe it's a good deal for both teams. Delhi got Rishabh Pant back, and we got Kuldeep, whose experience as a world-class spinner will be very beneficial for us on our large home ground," Avesh told ANI.

The trade signifies one of the biggest IPL moves in recent years, with Pant returning to the franchise where he began his IPL career. The wicketkeeper-batter had moved to Lucknow ahead of the 2025 season but endured a difficult two-year stint despite being one of the league's highest-paid players. Kuldeep, meanwhile, joins Lucknow after establishing himself as one of India's premier white-ball spinners.

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Pant's IPL salary will see a significant reduction after he was traded to the Capitals at a revised salary of Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep, on the other hand, will continue at his existing salary of Rs 13.50 crore after he joined the Lucknow-based franchise.

Avesh also lauded the depth and quality of India's current fast-bowling resources, crediting the competitive structure of domestic cricket and the IPL for producing a steady stream of pace talent.

"Yes, it is among the best. The IPL and domestic cricket have become so competitive that we're seeing many talented fast bowlers emerge, like Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, along with established stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," he said.

India's pace stocks have grown considerably in recent years, with young bowlers such as Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav earning international recognition alongside an established core that includes Bumrah, Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.

Reflecting on the challenges of sustaining a long career as a fast bowler, Avesh stressed the importance of fitness and workload management.

"Fitness, diet, and sleep are crucial. A fast bowler needs to eat well, sleep on time, and focus on their training and workload management. Understanding your body and being smart about your training can help increase longevity and minimise injuries," he told ANI.

The 29-year-old is currently representing Chambal Ghariyals, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in MPL T20 2026 and will face Jabalpur Royal Lions in the second semi-final on Thursday. The winners will advance to Friday's final against either Royal Nimar Eagles or Rewa Jaguars.

Avesh attributed Chambal's success to a balanced squad and a fearless approach throughout the tournament, while also outlining his plans beyond the MPL season.

"Ranji Trophy is next. I'll focus on my fitness and bowling to prepare for it and help Madhya Pradesh win the title," he said.

A key member of Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in the 2021-22 season, Avesh now hopes to channel his form from the MPL into the domestic red-ball season as he eyes further success for his state side. (ANI)

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