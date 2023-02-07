Good start to big year: Savita

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

Captain Savita feels the South Africa tour, where the Indian women’s hockey team took on the hosts in a four-match series and also played world No. 1 Netherlands in three friendly matches, has given the team a positive start to the year.

India had three wins — 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 — and a 2-2 draw against South Africa, and lost all their games 1-3 against Netherlands.

“It’s a very important year for us as we are aiming for direct qualification to the Paris Olympics by winning the Asian Games,” goalkeeper Savita said. “Last time, we came so close to winning the gold, losing only by a goal to Japan. This year we are optimistic, particularly because we have got some very good international exposure over the last few years and we are way more confident and aggressive in crunch matches,” she added.

“We have begun the year quite positively. The tour helped us bond better as a team,” she added.

The team will return to SAI, Bengaluru, for the national camp starting on February 12. “The chief coach (Janneke Schopman) will once again review our performance in Cape Town and we will have individual as well as team meetings to analyse the areas that need to improve. I believe the next six months ahead of the Asian Games are going to be quite exciting,” she said.