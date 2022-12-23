Good things come in small packages

Kochi, December 22

Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction here tomorrow.

The pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas players, to be filled by the teams.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini-auction till date. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in the auction history when Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs 16.25 crore for his services. Morris is now happily retired.

All-rounder Curran, who was named the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup this year, is expected to attract intense bidding and end up with a million dollar deal. He is only 24 and teams will be looking at him as a long-term investment. Back in 2019, Punjab Kings made him an IPL millionaire before he moved to Chennai Super Kings, who would be looking to buy him back.

Curran, who missed the 2022 season due to a back injury, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore.

Curran’s English teammates, including Test skipper Stokes and Harry Brook, are also likely to land big pay cheques. Stokes has set his base price at Rs 2 crore, while Brook at Rs 1.5 crore.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of Rs 2 crore. — PTI