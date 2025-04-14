DT
PT
Goregaon Sports Club emerge Elite Cup Team Champions

Goregaon Sports Club emerge Elite Cup Team Champions

Goregaon Sports Club emerged as the champion team in the 31st GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament defeating host club Bombay Gymkhana A 2-1 in the Elite Cup Team Championship final.
ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Goregaon Sports Club emerged as the champion team in the 31st GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament defeating host club Bombay Gymkhana A 2-1 in the Elite Cup Team Championship final.

Aparna Popat, Mangirish Palekar and Manoj Nachanekar had a rewarding tournament and walked away with double titles in this premier Inter-Club Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, a release said.

Sanjeev Mahajan and Bhagwan S gave GSC a winning start, defeating Gautam Laud and Faisal Sidique 21-18, 14-21, 21-19 in a tough three-setter. However, Shailesh Daga and Ayaz Bilawala brought hosts Bombay Gym A on level terms, accounting for Leroy D'Sa and Hemant Duggal 21-14, 21-18. It was then left to Rajesh Bhanushali and Abhishek Sharma, who clinched the title for GSC with a 21-13, 21-19 win over Aparna Popat and Bimaldeep Singh.

Nachanekar, the top seeded professional, defeated second seed Chetan Bandarkar 22-20, 21-19 for the singles title and then partnered with Rahul Bhuvad to win the doubles final. Palekar partnered with Vikrant Patwardhan to win the men's doubles 45 title with a 21-18, 21-17 win over Gautam Laud and Sandeep Mohan. Palekar also won the 85+ doubles title, along with Deepak Jaitley, defeating Nigel D'Sa and Rohan Radhakrishna 21-15, 21-10.

Brief Score:

Team Championship - Elite Cup - Final

Goregaon Sports Club beat A 2-1

MD 45-Final

Mangirish Palekar [1]/Vikrant Patwardhan beat Gautam Laud/Sandeep Mohan 21-18, 21-17

Professional Singles - Final

Manoj Nachanekar [1] beat Chetan Bandarkar [2] 22-20, 21-9

Professional Doubles - Final

Manoj Nachanekar [1]/Rahul Bhuvad beat Kalpesh Padekar/Sanjay Golbare 21-13, 21-18

MD 85+ - Final

Deepak Jaitly [1]/Mangirish Palekar beat Nigel D'Sa/Rohan Radhakrishnan 21-15, 21-10

MS 45 - Final

Sachin Bharati beat Rajan Samant [1] 21-13, 22-20

XD 80+ - Final

Shailesh Daga [1]/Aparna Popat beat Sandeep Mohan/Sonal Jagdale More 21-14, 21-15

WD 75+ - Final

Aparna Popat [1]/Naheed Divecha beat Palkan Dave [2]/Sonal More 22-20, 21-13

Team Championship - Plate Cup - Final

Mcf A beat Wcg A 2-0.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

