Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The final day of Round 2 of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 produced close finishes, late overtakes and dominant victories at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Dhruvh Goswami emerged as the standout performer with two LGB Formula 4 wins, including a thrilling 0.175-second victory over Arya Singh, while Anirudha Arvind edged teammate Deepak Ravikumar in the Indian Junior Touring Cars. Kabir Sahoch and Pratik Sonawane also extended their winning streaks, as per a press release.

LGB Formula 4: Meco Racing's Dhruvh Goswami completed a Sunday double, beginning with a thrilling 0.175-second victory over Dark Don Racing's Arya Singh after a last-lap overtake. Singh led from pole before Goswami moved ahead on lap two, while a collision between Mehul Agarwal and Aditya Patnaik ended both drivers' races and brought out the safety car. Singh regained the lead in the closing stages, but Goswami struck back on the final lap, with teammate Raghul Rangasamy third. Singh set the fastest lap of 1:16.470, while Ashwin Kumar KP topped the Rookie class ahead of Ashok Lal and Yogi Krishnan.

In the 25-minute-plus-one-lap finale, Goswami charged from fifth on the grid to win the 19-lap race by 1.956 seconds over Singh. Sandeep Kumar led initially before Goswami moved to the front, while contact between Kumar and Balaprasath saw both drivers retire. A separate incident involving Aashvit Aggarwal preceded a safety-car intervention. Goswami maintained his lead as Singh climbed to second and Aditya Patnaik finished third. Goswami also set the fastest lap of 1:16.692.

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Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Vadodara’s Kabir Sahoch completed his fifth consecutive Amateur victory, recovering from an early challenge by Saurav Sanjay Dey to win by 2.278 seconds. Dey took the lead on the opening lap, but Sahoch reclaimed first by lap three and pulled clear, setting the fastest lap of 1:18.687, with Dey finishing second and Varun Ravindran third. In the Pro class, Anish Shetty overcame a fierce opening battle with Senthil Kumar and Navaneeth Kumar, with the lead changing hands repeatedly in the opening laps, before pulling clear to win by 2.598 seconds. Senthil finished second, just 0.177 seconds ahead of Allwin Xavier, who recovered from a near-fall to take third and set the fastest lap of 1:15.848. With this round, the 2026 season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup comes to a close, with Kabir Sahoch crowned the 2026 season champion in the Amateur category and Senthil Kumar in the Professional category.

JK Tyre Levitas Cup: Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane completed a clean sweep of Round 2 in the Gentleman class, converting pole position into victory with a 9.586-second advantage over Rookie winner Kaveen Rajapaksa, who finished second overall. Sonawane resisted an early inside challenge from Kaveen Rajapaksa before pulling clear. Behind them, Chetan Korada, Ashwin Pugalagiri and Balaji Raju fought for positions, with Korada losing ground after exceeding track limits. Pugalagiri and Raju eventually completed the Gentleman podium. In the Rookie class, Rajapaksa also completed a weekend sweep, finishing ahead of Aadam Junaid and Ajay Sankar. Sonawane set the fastest lap of 1:23.713.

Super Saloon categories: Arka Motorsports' Arjun Narendran completed an Indian Super Touring Cars double, winning the opening race by 7.009 seconds over Arjun Balu, with Biren Pithawalla third. In the second, Narendran dominated again to win by 48.623 seconds, while contact between Balu and Pithawalla ended in Balu's retirement. Pithawalla finished second ahead of Anant Pithawalla. Narendran set the fastest laps in both races, clocking 1:13.342 and 1:13.208, respectively. In the Indian Touring Cars, Aman Nagdev won the first race ahead of Vidyaprakash Damodaran and Yug Jagdishkumar Italiya, while Balaprasath A won the second ahead of Italiya and Damodaran after Nagdev retired early.

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In the Indian Junior Touring Cars, Team Performance Racing's Anirudha Arvind beat teammate Deepak Ravikumar by 0.307 seconds after reclaiming the lead with a late inside overtake, with Srinivas Teja third. Ravikumar set the fastest lap of 1:18.928. In Super Stock, DTS Racing's Diljith T S completed a Round 2 sweep ahead of Deepa S John and Ezhil Edinburgh Komagan.

F1300 Novice Cup: Meco Racing's Shatveer Shetty won a closely contested race after exchanging the lead with DTS Racing's Augustine Boby. Boby led from pole before Shetty moved ahead, while a collision between Momentum Motorsports teammates Aadam Junaid and Kaveen Rajapaksa brought out the safety car. Boby briefly reclaimed the lead with an inside move, but Shetty fought back at the Mickey Mouse section to win by 3.863 seconds. Boby finished second and set the fastest lap of 1:16.862, while DTS Racing's Kek Qian Jun secured third after recovering the position from Ruthvik Reddy on lap nine. (ANI)

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