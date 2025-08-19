Govt Higher Secondary School, Nari, Arunachal Pradesh beats Sainik School, Sambhalpur as 64th Subroto Cup gets underway in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The 64th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament commenced in spectacular fashion today here at the historic Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium. Govt Higher Secondary School, Nari, Arunachal Pradesh, got the better of Sainik School, Sambhalpur, in the featured match in Group A in the Junior Girls (Under 17) category, which got underway earlier in the day. The score ended 1-0 in favour of Govt Higher Secondary School, with jersey no. 9, Luky Liam Tamin, scoring in the 9th minute to help the team take the lead, as per a release from Subroto Cup.

The tournament was declared open after a grand opening ceremony by the Chief Guest, Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration and Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society. Anjum Moudgil, an Arjuna Awardee and member of the Indian Shooting team, was also present as the Guest of Honour.

The ceremony was marked by vibrant performances, including an enthralling routine by the Air Warriors Drill Team and a cultural performance by students from the Air Force Bal Bharti School.

In his opening address, Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM declared, "The 64th Subroto Cup is a testament to the enduring spirit of football in India. I am confident that this tournament will not only showcase the skills of these young athletes but also inspire many more to take up the sport. I congratulate all the teams who have qualified for the tournament and wish them all the very best. May they play the game in the true spirit of sportsmanship," as quoted from a release by Subroto Cup.

A total of 31 teams, divided into eight groups, including teams from Sri Lanka, will be competing for honours in the Junior Girls category. The group winners from each group will qualify for the knockouts, culminating in the finals on August 28th, 2025, at Ambedkar Stadium.

Besides Ambedkar Stadium, the Tejas Football Ground, Subroto Park Football Ground and Pinto Park Football Ground will host matches for the Junior Girls category. (ANI)

