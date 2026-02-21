GPKL season 2 to feature international players from Europe, Africa and Asia

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) has confirmed participation from international players across multiple continents for its upcoming season, according to a release.

Advertisement

Building on the foundation laid during its launch edition, which operated as GIPKL, Season 2 marks a significant step forward in the league's evolution from a proof-of-concept initiative into a more structured, globally oriented platform for kabaddi.

Advertisement

Cornerstone was recently onboarded as a Strategic Advisory Partner to structure franchise ownership for Season 2, the release said.

Advertisement

The upcoming season is expected to feature both male and female athletes from Europe, Africa and Asia, further strengthening GPKL's positioning as a bridge between India's kabaddi heartland and the emerging global ecosystem of the sport.

International participation for Season 2 is anticipated from European nations including England, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Germany. In addition, African representation is expected from Tanzania, Kenya and Cameroon -- regions where kabaddi has witnessed steady grassroots growth in recent years.

Advertisement

Asian participation will also expand with players from Hong Kong and Taiwan joining the Season 2 talent pool, the release said.

The inclusion of athletes from these geographies reflects a broader trend of growing interest in kabaddi beyond traditional playing nations and highlights the increasing role of structured competitive platforms in accelerating the sport's global development.

"Importantly, Season 2 will continue to feature participation from both men and women athletes. The league's commitment to dual-gender representation remains central to its long-term vision of inclusive growth and international engagement," the tournament organisers said.

The participation of international players also complements ongoing efforts to create meaningful pathways for overseas kabaddi athletes through exposure to structured competition, coaching environments and interaction with experienced Indian players.

What began as GIPKL in its launch season now evolves into the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League with a sharper global outlook and a stronger emphasis on structured development, the release said.

As kabaddi continues to expand its international footprint, platforms that enable cross-border participation are expected to play a critical role in strengthening the sport's global competitiveness and long-term institutional growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)