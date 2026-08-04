Johannesburg [South Africa], August 4 (ANI): Former South African captain and ICC Hall of Famer Graeme Smith expressed happiness at the return of the 50-over World Cup to Africa after 24 years, saying that the vibrancy of the three co-hosts, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the quality of players and the fan base deserve a world event.

Advertisement

South Africa last co-hosted the tournament in 2003, alongside Zimbabwe and Kenya. They will stage the 2027 tournament alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Advertisement

"It has been a long time coming since Africa or South Africa hosted a men's world cricket event again," Smith said as quoted by ICC, during a star-studded evening in Johannesburg which marked the announcement of the 12 venues that will stage the competition.

Advertisement

"I think the vibrancy of these three nations, the quality of players, the fan base certainly deserves a world event in the game, so it is great to have it back," he added.

Smith also underlined why the Cricket World Cup continues to hold a unique place in world cricket despite the sport's evolving landscape.

Advertisement

The 2027 edition will be the 14th Men's Cricket World Cup and the first to feature 14 teams since 2015. Smith went on to compare the success of the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, where 48 teams took part to make the event a massive success.

"We have just come off a football World Cup where you have seen a massive amount of nations compete and the cultures and the coming together of many different countries getting behind their teams," he added.

"It is amazing. With 14 teams now, you hope that many people decide to come and travel to South Africa and be a part of the event.

"I think from a world sporting event perspective, most World Cups happen every four-year cycle."

"It is seen as the event to win. It's obviously got a lot more tradition, a lot more stature. I think still when you get to this ODI World Cup it is going to be intense, the fandom is going to be great. I think it is the one that everyone wants to get their hands on," he continued.

The 2027 tournament will feature 14 teams, an increase from the 10-team format at the previous two Men's Cricket World Cups.

Smith is buoyed by the expansion, saying it reflects the continued growth of the international game and gives more nations the opportunity to compete on cricket's biggest stage.

"I think you have seen the fan base and the teams coming through. I think that's improved dramatically over the last few years. I think we want to see cricket grow," Smith said.

The marquee tournament slated for next year will be hosted across eight venues in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and the Namibia Cricket Ground in the Namibian capital city of Windhoek.

It will mark only the third occasion of the tournament being staged across three host nations after 1996 and 2003. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)