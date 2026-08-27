Grand Chess Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa draws second classical game, still in deficit against Caruana

St. Louis (Missouri) [US], August 27 (ANI): Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a draw in his second classical game of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) title clash on Wednesday, but his opponent Fabiano Caruana still enjoys a six-point lead.

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The young Indian grandmaster had lost his first classical game to Caruana 6-0, but managed a draw in the second classical game, 3-3. With the end of the classical games, Praggnanandhaa trails 3-9, but has rapid and blitz rounds to make a comeback and win the title.

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🏆 Final: Caruana 9–3 Pragg Fabiano Caruana won the first classical game, earning 6 points. The second classical game ended in a draw, giving both players 3 points and leaving Fabi with a 9–3 lead heading into rapid and blitz. With a six-point advantage, Caruana is in a strong… pic.twitter.com/yQT7nWC1Kr — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 26, 2026

Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback in the opening classical game of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals, losing to Fabiano Caruana as the American took a 6-0 lead in their title match on Tuesday (local time)

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Praggnanandhaa had held his own through much of the game and navigated an unusual opening setup to reach a complex middlegame. However, a costly one-move error on the 28th move allowed Caruana to seize the advantage and convert it into victory, according to Chess.com.

The result handed Caruana six points under the scoring system being used in the final, putting the American in a strong position ahead of the second classical game. Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, will need to recover quickly with only a limited number of games remaining in the match.

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The opening phase produced an unconventional version of the Italian Opening, with both players adopting setups that challenged traditional opening principles. Caruana reached a middlegame featuring a bishop against a knight, but the position did not offer him a clear advantage initially.

The American GM was required to play accurately to maintain stability before Praggnanandhaa's 28...Rc8?? proved decisive. The move overlooked a tactical opportunity and resulted in the loss of material, after which Caruana was able to bring the game to a winning conclusion.

Caruana's victory was particularly significant as it ended a long wait for him to win a classical game at the Grand Chess Tour Finals. The American had not won a classical game in the competition since the event was introduced in 2018, although he has only participated in the finals three times, in 2018, 2025 and 2026. (ANI)

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