Grand conclusion of 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, CM Rekha Gupta honours winning players

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The grand closing ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, held at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, took place on Sunday.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the ceremony as the chief guest, honoured the winning players with medals and accolades, and commended their outstanding performance, according to a press release.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that it is a matter of pride for the Delhi Government that the national capital has successfully hosted this prestigious international sporting event, featuring participation from 25 Commonwealth nations, thereby demonstrating once again its capability to host world-class sports events.

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Delhi's Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, office-bearers of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, representatives of the Table Tennis Federation of India, players from various countries, international delegations, and numerous distinguished personalities from the sports world were present on the occasion.

The closing ceremony featured various captivating programs, including a Kalaripayattu demonstration, a performance by Flying Drummers, a cultural presentation by special-needs children, and the medal ceremony. The Chief Minister remarked that this event was not merely a competition but a celebration of sporting excellence, international cooperation, and cultural exchange.

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CM Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government is committed to building a bright future for the youth through sports. A large number of school students were invited to witness the championships so that they could draw inspiration from world-class players and resolve to excel in sports.

She added that sports foster qualities such as discipline, leadership, team spirit, patience, and patriotism, virtues that are essential for building a developed India.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only excelling in international competitions but also successfully hosting world-class sporting events.

It is a matter of pride for the Delhi government that the capital successfully hosted this prestigious championship and effectively showcased the country's capacity to organise sports events to the world.

The Chief Minister remarked that Delhi's sporting future is set to become even brighter. In 2027, the capital will host the ISF World School Wrestling Championship and the ISF World School Badminton Championship. Additionally, the Delhi government has submitted a bid to host the National Games and the Khelo India Games. Through these events, Delhi will establish a strong identity on the global sports map.

Congratulating the Indian team specifically on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that by winning gold medals in both the men's and women's team events, India has brought glory to the entire nation.

She extended his best wishes to all the medal-winning athletes and participating countries for their excellent sportsmanship, discipline, and outstanding performance.

Expressing gratitude to the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, the Table Tennis Federation of India, the organising committee, technical officials, volunteers, security agencies, and all departments associated with the event, the Chief Minister noted that the international competition concluded successfully due to their dedication and excellent coordination. She also thanked all the participating countries and invited them to visit Delhi again in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Government's Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood stated that it was due to the visionary leadership and clear sporting vision of the Chief Minister that Delhi received the opportunity to host a prestigious international event like the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026. This event not only demonstrates the capital's organisational capability but also serves as a historic occasion to inspire thousands of youths and students to excel in sports.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian team for winning gold medals in both the men's and women's team events, adding that all the players have brought pride to the nation through their outstanding performances. He also commended the sportsmanship, discipline, and outstanding performance of the athletes from all participating nations, including Malaysia, Singapore, England, and Australia.

The Minister for Education and Sports noted that athletes from 25 Commonwealth countries participated in this championship, conveying a message throughout the week that while geographical boundaries may separate nations, sports unite the entire world. He remarked that during the competition, the athletes did not merely compete for medals but emerged as true ambassadors of friendship, mutual respect, and global unity.

The Education Minister stated that such international events would inspire the youth of the capital to learn from world-class athletes, cultivate an interest in sports, and strive to win more medals for the country in the future.

Expressing gratitude to the Table Tennis Federation of India, the organising committee, technical officials, coaches, volunteers, and all participating nations for the successful event, confidence was expressed that the championship's legacy would further strengthen the country's sports culture and play a pivotal role in securing greater success for India in future international competitions.

Indian players delivered a spectacular performance at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. Asserting dominance across most events, India secured numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Indian players won gold and silver medals in both the women's and men's singles categories, while also claiming gold and silver in the women's doubles. An Indian pair brought glory to the nation by winning gold in the mixed doubles event as well.

In the men's doubles, the Indian team secured silver and bronze medals. Furthermore, India cemented its dominance by winning gold medals in both the men's and women's team events.

This outstanding performance by the Indian players not only brought pride to the nation but also showcased the growing prowess of Indian table tennis on the global stage. (ANI)

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