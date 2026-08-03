New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday assured that the 2030 Commonwealth Games, slated to be hosted in India, will feature all major sports and mark India's most successful campaign yet.

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This comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal praised the performance of Indian athletes while calling on the nation to strongly protest the exclusion of sports where India traditionally dominates.

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As the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow come to a close, a political exchange has unfolded regarding India's sporting future and the controversial omission of core disciplines like wrestling and shooting.

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Reassuring the public and addressing Kejriwal's concerns, Mandaviya, in a post on X, highlighted India's hosting of the upcoming 2030 Games as a turning point for Indian athletics.

"Mr. Kejriwal, you can rest completely assured that when India hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, it will be the grandest and most historic one. During that time, all our major sports will be included in it, and we will win our highest number of medals as well. This is the guarantee of the new India," said theUnion Sports Minister.

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केजरीवाल जी, आप एकदम निश्चिंत रहिए, माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में जब भारत 2030 के राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों का आयोजन करेगा, तो वह सबसे भव्य और ऐतिहासिक होगा। उस दौरान हमारे सभी प्रमुख स्पोर्ट्स भी इसमें शामिल होंगे और हम अपने सर्वाधिक मेडल्स भी जीतेंगे। ये… https://t.co/XKit2BzIlg — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 3, 2026

Earlier, Kejriwal congratulated the contingent for their achievements despite a trimmed-down sporting roster, Kejriwal emphasized the need for structural support and grassroots investment to help India top future medal tallies. However, he expressed deep concern over the removal of key sports.

In a post on X, he said, "As the 2026 Commonwealth Games come to a close, I would like to congratulate all the athletes who participated and brought home medals for the country. We are incredibly proud of you. Given our immense potential, there is no reason why India shouldn't be sitting at the top of the medal table in the future. Thoughtful investments at the grassroots level and proper structural support for our players can do wonders. However, it is deeply disheartening to see that sports like wrestling and shooting where we traditionally excel have been removed from the CWG roster. India must strongly protest these unfair omissions."

As the 2026 Commonwealth Games come to a close, I would like to congratulate all the athletes who participated and brought home medals for the country. We are incredibly proud of you. Given our immense potential, there is no reason why India shouldn't be sitting at the top of… https://t.co/QtJPX5AolR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2026

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton.

India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games.

The symbolic moment marked the return of the Commonwealth Games to India after the 2010 edition (in New Delhi) and to Gujarat for the very first time. More importantly, it signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Indian sport as the nation prepares to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth for the landmark 2030 edition.

With the ceremonial handover to India complete for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to restore traditional disciplines while building world-class infrastructure to ensure a record-breaking medal haul. (ANI)

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