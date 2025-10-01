DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Grandmaster P Iniyan wins 62nd National Chess Championship

Grandmaster P Iniyan wins 62nd National Chess Championship

The top-seeded player collected nine points out of a possible 11 following seven wins and four draws

article_Author
PTI
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 09:42 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Grandmaster P Iniyan of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday won the 62nd National Chess Championship, remaining undefeated in the tournament played over 11 rounds here.

Advertisement

The top-seeded player collected nine points out of a possible 11 following seven wins and four draws.

Advertisement

On the way to the title, Iniyan scored wins against state-mate and International Master Harsh Suresh, GM Deepan Chakkravarthy of the Railways, and GM Sasikiran Krishnan of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, who finished third in the tournament.

Advertisement

The 10-day tournament saw 394 players from across the country, including 14 GMs, 30 IMs and 15 FIDE Masters, compete for the title.

Going into the final round against Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB), Iniyan was in sole lead but a draw in the match allowed IM Goutham Krishna from Kerala—with whom Iniyan had a drawn game in the Round 7 -- to catch up on nine points.

Advertisement

But Iniyan was adjudged winner on the basis of better tie-break results with Goutham taking the runner-up spot.

The victory makes Iniyan national champion in both the Classical and Rapid sections. Iniyan had won the National Rapid title in March this year.

The 23-year-old’s fine showing this year has not just made him eligible for the Asian Championship, Commonwealth Championship and several other events next year but also taken his rating to 2600-plus.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts