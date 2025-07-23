DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Grassroots development begins at home: Hockey legend PR Sreejesh

Grassroots development begins at home: Hockey legend PR Sreejesh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist and Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, at the 20th Delhi Half Marathon Registration Launch event, urged parents to encourage their players to "run, play and to dream".

Advertisement

Sreejesh said that the "grassroots development" begins at home.

"I always say that grassroots development begins at home, and when parents encourage kids to run, to play, and to dream, it leads to development," he said.

Advertisement

Encouraging citizens to join the Delhi Half Marathon, sponsored by Vedanta, Sreejesh also spoke about the spirit he observes during DHM each year and how participants, just like him, break barriers and take part in large numbers. "I broke my first barrier when I chose hockey in a football-loving state like Kerala, and every step since then has been about challenging myself, not the world. That is the same spirit I see in the Delhi Half Marathon," he said, according to a release.

To celebrate the 20th edition, PUMA, the events' sports goods partner, will present official Race Day Tees to all registered Half Marathon and 10K participants.

Advertisement

Registration is now open for all race categories - Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and Champions with Disability- at https://vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in/ and will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 19, 2025, or earlier if slots are filled.

Virtual Run registrations for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run are also open via the VDHM App until 11:59 pm on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12th, 2025, and will be flagged off from Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts