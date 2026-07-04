Miami [US], July 4 (ANI): After his side's valiant showing in a losing cause to defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup round of 32, Cabo Verde's talismanic goalkeeper Vozinha expressed his gratitude at his team being able to make an impact at the biggest stage and added that all the good things are going to happen now for them.

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Cabo Verde might not have registered a win during this entire tournament. Still, their determination, resilience, and hard work to reach an expanded 48-team tournament, while playing against the big boys, have won the hearts of many football fans and sports lovers worldwide. Even though Argentina secured a 3-2 win courtesy of an own goal from Diney Borges, the defending champions were taken to extra time and were made to sweat for this win.

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Speaking during the post-match, Vozinha said during the post-match presentation that his side played on "equal terms" with Argentina and had a chance to win the game. He also thanked everyone who was involved in the team's journey to the grandest stage in football.

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"We played against the current world champion, and today we played on equal terms and had the opportunity to win the game. For us, we have to be very, very satisfied and proud," he said.

"Obviously, we are sad, we do not want to stay here, but I am very grateful for everything. I also want to thank all my colleagues, all the technical team, the Federation, and all the fans who, even with a great effort, came here to support us."

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On a concluding note, he expressed hope that maybe the players and the coming generation of players will get to play in some of the best leagues in the world.

"And now it is time to look to the future and see that good things are going to happen here. We have a fantastic group, players with a lot of quality, and who knows, maybe we will see these kids, these players, playing in the best leagues in the world," he signed off.

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Messi produced a moment of quality, expertly controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament with widespread admiration after an impressive World Cup debut that saw them push the reigning champions to extra time. (ANI)

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