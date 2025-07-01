DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "Great achievement": Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Smriti Mandhana ahead of her 50th appearance in T20I

"Great achievement": Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Smriti Mandhana ahead of her 50th appearance in T20I

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bristol [UK] July 1 (ANI): Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed star opening batter Smriti Mandhana as she is set to feature in her 150th fixture in T20 internationals as India Women take on England Women on Tuesday.

Advertisement

India Women shocked England Women in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, winning by a whopping 97 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Women in Blue will look to double their lead when they take on England in the second T20I at the County Ground in Bristol.

Advertisement

In a video posted by BCCI, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It's a great achievement as a player because when we start playing cricket, we always have a dream to play for the country. The way, you know, she's hitting the ball, I think that is something which is totally different from others, and she has a lot of time when she's batting. She made batting look very easy the way, you know, she was handling England ballers."

In 149 outings in T20 Internationals, Mandhana has slammed 3873 runs at an average of 30.02 and a strike rate of 124.41. She has 30 fifties and a hundred on her name.

Advertisement

Mandhana, who is the No.1 ranked ODI batter, took England to the sword with a superb innings of 112 in Nottingham recently. That helped the left-hander gain one place and move to third on the latest rankings for T20I batters.

Mandhana has also reached a new career-best rating of 771 points and has 23-point gap from No.1 ranked player Beth Mooney among T20I batters.

Smriti also led from the front as she was the captain in the first T20I in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts