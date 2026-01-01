"Great game for us": Harmanpreet Kaur after Mumbai Indians' commanding win over Delhi Capitals

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Having registered a dominating win over the Delhi Capitals in the third match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also won the Player of the Match for her outstanding knock, praised her side for coming out with a harder mindset after the first match.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet credited the Indian women's cricket team for her batting.

Mumbai suffered a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening fixture in WPL 2026. However, Harman felt that it was a matter of just one delivery which they couldn't executed properly.

"It was a great game for us. Very disappointed yesterday, today we came out with a harder mindset. I got a start yesterday. Today, I had to go with the same positive mindset, though. I'm enjoying my batting, gotta give credit to the India team. We have a long line-up there and here too. Last game, it was a matter of one good ball; we weren't able to. It's about believing in yourself and doing it in the right time. Every wicket made me happy. Nothing better than that in T20S," Harmanpreet Kaur said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah said they were good with the ball, but did not get partnerships.

"We'll work on that. It's a different team, we can't be too harsh on us. I know we will bounce back. I did have fun captaining. To be here, in front of my parents and at home was great. Tough start. Low turnoaround is a good thing as we won't dwell on it. A good team keeps such games aside. We hope to do that."

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt powered their side to a commanding 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

After being sent in to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, Mumbai suffered an early setback as Amelia Kerr was dismissed for a golden duck by Chinelle Henry in the opening over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched a crucial 66-run partnership to steady the side. Sciver-Brunt played a fluent knock and was eventually dismissed by Shree Charani after scoring 70 off 46 balls, an innings that included 13 boundaries.

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front and remained unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, as the Mumbai Indians finished with a strong total of 195/4.

For the Delhi Capitals, Nandani Sharma was the most effective bowler, returning figures of 2/26 from her three overs. Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani picked up one wicket each.

Defending a competitive target of 196 runs, the Mumbai Indians bowlers produced an all-round performance that helped them bundle out the Delhi Capitals for 145 runs, registering a commanding win.

Coming to the chase, Wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee (10), Shafali Verma (8), Laura Wolvaardt (9), and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (1) had poor outings with the bat.

Chinelle Henry played a fighting knock of 56 runs off 33 balls, including five fours and three sixes. But after her departure, none of the Delhi batters crossed the 20-run mark.

For the Mumbai Indians, Nicola Carey (3/37), Amelia Kerr (3/24), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/29) had good outings with the ball. (ANI)

