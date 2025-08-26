"Great preparation for 2026 T20 World Cup": Sehwag backs India to lift Asia Cup title

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Former explosive opener Virender Sehwag remains hopeful about India's chances of standing triumphant in the upcoming high-stakes Asia Cup. He expects the tournament to serve as the ideal platform to check the Indian team's strength for next year's T20 World Cup crown defence on home turf.

The Asia Cup will be Suryakumar's first major tournament assignment as the skipper of the Indian team since taking over the captaincy mantle from Rohit Sharma. The 34-year-old was passed the baton after Rohit announced his retirement from the format in the aftermath of India's title-winning run in the T20 World Cup last year.

With Suryakumar at the helm, India has won 12, lost two, and played out one tie, steering the T20 world champions to victory in four successive series. While considering India's scorching form, Sehwag has high hopes for Suryakumar and his troops.

"We are world champions. We just won the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and I am sure that we are the best team in the Asia Cup, and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup," Sehwag said in a video posted by the Sony Sports Network on social media.

"I think we have a very good side, and Sky is leading from the front, and he's a top player in the T20 format. I'm sure that under his captaincy, we will do well because we've seen in the past when Sky has taken over, we won a lot of T20 games, and I'm sure that we will win the Asia Cup also," he added.

With India's title defence on home soil just six months away, Sehwag believes the Asia Cup presents the best possible opportunity to test the team's mettle before the marquee event. According to the former opening star, Sehwag believes India can start building the squad from the next month's tournament, which is scheduled to commence on September 9.

"I think in the T20 format, this Asia Cup can serve as a great preparation for our 2026 T20 World Cup. It's an opportunity to see which new players should be given chances and who can be included in the squad. You can start building a team for the World Cup. In my opinion, there is no better opportunity for the Indian team to check its strength than the Asia Cup," he said.

"I think we have a very good T20 selector. I think we have a very good T20 side. Under Surya Kumar Yadav, we've done well in T20 matches, and I am sure that he'll get the best team that the selectors will give him, and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup this time," he added.

India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. On September 14, India will square off against its arch-rival Pakistan and finish the group stage campaign against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

