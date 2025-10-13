"Great pride for all of us": Delhi CM on India hosting Archery Premier League for first time

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it is a moment of great pride for the country as India hosts the Archery Premier League for the first time.

The chief minister attended the final of the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL) on Sunday and said that players from across the world have showcased outstanding performances in the tournament.

Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the Archery Premier League is happening in India for the first time...Players from all over the world have come here and they have given excellent performances in their sport...All the players played very well...I congratulate the organisers..."

Delhi BJP President and Secretary General of the Archery Association of India, Virendraa Sachdeva, who was also present at the event, said that players from different countries have delivered impressive performances.

"The fact that the Archery Premier League is happening in India for the first time is a matter of great pride for all of us. Players from various countries have come here... I heartily congratulate all the players," Sachdeva said.

The inaugural Archery Premier League (APL) concluded today with a final between the Rajputana Royals and the Prithviraj Yodhas, in which the Royals held their nerves in a shootoff to be crowned the APL champions.

The Archery Premier League was held from October 2 to October 12 at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi. The APL featured six teams competing in two round-robin phases from October 2 to 11, followed by the semi-finals and the final on October 12.

Round Robin 1 was held from October 2 to 6, with all six teams, Prithviraj Yodhas (Delhi), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Chero Archers (Jharkhand) and Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu), competing against each other in a series of late-evening matches.

Round Robin 2 was held from October 7 to 11 in the same format, with each team playing multiple matches against every opponent. (ANI)

