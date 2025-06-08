Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): After the engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj, Priya's uncle, Bhagwati Saroj, shared his happiness over the occasion.

"Today is a day of great pride and joy... The wedding is taking place with the consent of both families... It is a matter of great pride for us that an international wedding is taking place for the first time in my community...," Bhagwati Saroj told ANI.

Priya Saroj's father and SP MLA, Tufani Saroj, also expressed his happiness, saying, "I am very happy."

Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were present for the engagement ceremony of Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also arrived at the engagement ceremony of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj.

Rajiv Shukla said, "May both have a great married life. They are a good couple. Both are very successful in their own right... This marriage will be very successful for both."

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Rinku has become a regular in the format but has yet to earn a spot in the ODI format.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries. In 30 T20I matches and 22 innings, Rinku has scored 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T20I century. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 46 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 893 runs at a strike rate of 143.33. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament. (ANI)

